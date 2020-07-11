Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,130,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,315,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $150.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.06. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.