State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $64,000 Holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Curo Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Curo Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Curo Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $336.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

