State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $70,000 in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 5.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

