Stephen T. Tulenko Sells 1,500 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MCO opened at $292.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

