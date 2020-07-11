Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Stria Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

