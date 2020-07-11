Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Shares Up 14.3%

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 248,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 148,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

About Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

