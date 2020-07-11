Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($6.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,329.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.