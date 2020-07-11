Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 46.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 624,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of SGRY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Surgery Partners Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.