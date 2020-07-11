Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

