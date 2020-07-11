Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $25.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 546,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.