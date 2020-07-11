Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

TECK opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

