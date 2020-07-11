Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 127600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $98.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

