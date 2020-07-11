Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.15

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 435714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

