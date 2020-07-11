Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,490,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 867,369 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 437,905 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.