Tracy W. Krohn Buys 285,976 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 285,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $614,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WTI opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 34.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.93 million. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Capital One Financial downgraded W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Creative Planning raised its position in W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.