Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.86. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

