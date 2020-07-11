Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Beazer Homes USA worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $9.82 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 14.12 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $321.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BZH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

