Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $338,000 Holdings in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Tribune Publishing worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.57. Tribune Publishing Co has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Huber Research cut Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

