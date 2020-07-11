Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $321,000 in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 871.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 95,245 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 106,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,662,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.