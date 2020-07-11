Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,200 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $10.70 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $218.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 15.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

