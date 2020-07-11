Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 71,045 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,045 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ship Finance International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ship Finance International by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ship Finance International by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ship Finance International by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ship Finance International Limited has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.86 million. Analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

