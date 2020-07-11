Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

OLED stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

