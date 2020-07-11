Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veoneer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veoneer by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Veoneer by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Veoneer by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Veoneer Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.69.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.