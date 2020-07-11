Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Viper Energy Partners worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 446,178 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.