W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $295.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $311.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

