Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WASH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

WASH stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $518.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $331,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

