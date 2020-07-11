Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,630 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.19% of Equitrans Midstream worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,869,000.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

