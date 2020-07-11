Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 442,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after purchasing an additional 244,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $631.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.