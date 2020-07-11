Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE:ARR opened at $8.89 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 47.58%.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

