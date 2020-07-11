Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,158 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Under Armour worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 96,422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 77.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.56. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

