Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 29.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $9.59 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.