Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 50946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Westkam Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westkam Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.