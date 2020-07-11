Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $8.71 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

