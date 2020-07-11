Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Winmark stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Winmark has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 43.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Winmark by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Winmark by 435.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

