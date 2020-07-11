Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce $3.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.01 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth $4,080,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $3,156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVT opened at $26.46 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

