Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to “Buy”

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $274.79 on Thursday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $279.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 1,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

