586 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $402.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

