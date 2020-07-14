783 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

