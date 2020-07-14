975 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $247.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,395 shares of company stock worth $105,242,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

