Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

NYSE A opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $93.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

