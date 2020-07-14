Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1,570.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

