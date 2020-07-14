Alpha Windward LLC Acquires Shares of 2,940 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of HUBB opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

