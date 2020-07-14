Alpha Windward LLC Acquires Shares of 7,135 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,135 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in EOG Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.