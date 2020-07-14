Alpha Windward LLC Buys 40 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $576.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $603.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

