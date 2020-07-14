Alpha Windward LLC Buys New Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,311,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.22 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.06. SpartanNash Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

