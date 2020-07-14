Alpha Windward LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $322.92 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

