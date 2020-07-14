Alpha Windward LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,035.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after buying an additional 1,352,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

