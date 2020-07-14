Alpha Windward LLC Has $363,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.