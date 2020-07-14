Alpha Windward LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4,453.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 349,616 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

