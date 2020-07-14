Alpha Windward LLC Has $408,000 Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

